Tiger 3 has managed to impress the audience, and Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's chemistry is something that fans cannot get over. And now, in his latest conversation, Salman Khan spoke about the making of a spin-off film on Zoya's character starring Katrina Kaif. Salman Khan and Katrina were paired together as Tiger and Zoya in Ek Tha Tiger in 2012. And within 11 years of the gap, both Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have worked in Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and Tiger 3. And now it looks like the makers are planning to have a full-fledged film on Zoya's character, and indeed, it's going to be damn interesting.

And in the latest conversation with News 18, Salman mentioned being executed with the idea of Zoya's character having a spin-off. Salman spoke about the idea of Katrina having a spin-off with Zoya's character, saying, " Why not? But Zoya would be really incomplete without Tiger. So, Tiger will have to be there to save the day and the climax, even if he's not there throughout the entire length of the film. An introduction scene of Tiger where he's doing an action sequence somewhere else, a telephone call featuring him, and a hook close to the interval would be necessary and important.".

Salman further added, "I would also like to see Tiger land up in the climax scene, where Zoya needs him to help her complete a mission. Tiger should make sure that he and Zoya complete the task. Tiger and Zoya have become so synonymous with one another, and me with Zoya and Zoya without me will feel incomplete." Indeed, the chemistry between Tiger and Zoya creates fireworks at the box office.

Tiger 3 box office collection so far

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's film didn't match up to box office expectations when compared with Jawan and Pathaan, but it has managed to earn 427 crore at the box office across the globe and is aiming for 500 crore.