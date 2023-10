Salman Khan stopped the teaser of Tiger 3 a week ago, and fans were amazed to witness Avinash Singh Rathore. They cannot wait for the release of the film as it will hit the theatres in Diwali on November 10, 2023. And this special surprise by the makers will leave you even more excited to watch the film. Tiger 3 is the first film made under the YRF spy universe, and then later came War and Pathaan. And now that fans are aware that Pathaan, aka Shah Rukh Khan, will be making a cameo in Tiger 3, this news will make you even more restless.

An insider from the industry reveals that Aditya Chopra has planned a brief introduction of Jr NTR, who plays a villain in War 2 in the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer. Yes, you read it right. War 2 is also under production, and the final star cast for the film is Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. And as Adi has plans to interlink all his spy films into one universe, including Alia Bhatt's film.

Exclusive ???#HrithikRoshan & #JrNTR 's #WAR2 Pre Production is in final stage.

Today the director Ayan Mukerji met Tarak in Hyderabad.

Shooting will start in November end.

Tarak's part shooting in War 2 will commence after #Devara shoot.#HrithikRoshan #ManOfMassesNTR pic.twitter.com/7yzd4F77Ow — Greek God (@trends_HRITHIK) October 2, 2023

But when we talk about Jr NTR, his introduction will be given in Salman Khan's Tiger 3, and that's how Kabir from War 2, Pathaan, and Tiger will go on a mission to find this villain. Well. Indeed, this is a dream universe that Aditya Chopra has created, and the audience definitely cannot wait to witness the magic. Jr. NTR will be making his Bollywood debut with War 2 as a villain, and we cannot wait for the RRR star to spell his magic all over again.