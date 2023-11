Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 is in the news. The film is doing great at the box office but isn’t that big as Pathaan, Jawan or Gadar 2. The film has received a lot of positive response and the best part has been Shah Rukh Khan aka Pathaan’s entry. We also have Hrithik Roshan as Kabir in the film. Tiger 3 has collected over Rs 188.25 crores in India and will soon cross the Rs 200 crores mark. Also Read - Katrina Kaif reveals who would win in a face off between Zoya from Tiger 3 and Deepika Padukone's Rubai from Pathaan

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. The team of Tiger 3, Salman, Katrina and the main antagonist Emraan Hashmi had a press conference yesterday. They were celebrating the success of Tiger 3. The three leads of the film spoke to the media about the film, their roles and much more. Also Read - Tiger 3: Katrina Kaif shuts down pregnancy rumours as she grooves with Salman Khan in body hugging dress [Watch]

Salman Khan talks about Vicky Kaushal

During the press conference, Salman Khan made a funny comment about Vicky Kaushal teasing Katrina. One of the fans brought a bouquet of flowers and Salman asked him for whom it was. The fan said that he brought it for Salman. Also Read - Tiger 3: Katrina Kaif reveals father-in-law Sham Kaushal's reaction to Zoya's action sequences

Trending Now

However, Salman Khan teased him and said that he must have brought for Katrina as boys usually brings flowers for girls. He then told him that Vicky Kaushal will beat him.

Salman Khan warns a fan about Vicky Kaushal

Salman said, “Nehi lekin bouquet kiske liye leke aya hain tu? Mere liye? Pagal ho gaya hain? bouquet ek ladka ladki ke liye leke ata hain. Mujhe aisa laga tu Katrina ke liye leke aya hain bouquet. Bohat lamba chauda hai bohat marega tereko.”

Take a look at Salman Khan's video from the press conference of Tiger 3:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

This video has been shared by Instant Bollywood.

All you need to know about Tiger 3

During the press conference, we also saw Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif dancing to Tiger 3 song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam. We also saw Salman Khan cracking jokes with Emraan Hashmi.