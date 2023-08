The hype around Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s much-anticipated film Tiger 3 seem to be getting stronger by the day. While the makers are yet to put out any official teaser or trailer for the high-octane actioner, fans have been going ga-ga about Salman returning to his Tiger avatar after a gap of 6 years. Director Maneesh Sharma and producer Aditya Chopra are reportedly leaving no stone unturned to make sure that the film gives fans the blockbuster experience they are expecting. Also Read - Gadar 2, Pathaan and other Bollywood hits that outperformed South Indian films

Hollywood’s Top Action Director Roped In For Tiger 3

Latest reports indicate that Tiger 3 now has a Christopher Nolan connection. Aditya Chopra is keen to deliver one-of-kind experience to the audiences with YRF-spyverse, and thus has roped in Hollywood action director Mark Scizak. Notably, Mark has worked with Nolan in visual spectacles like Dunkirk and The Dark Knight Rises.

"If you look at the line-up of action directors in Tiger 3, you will realize that producer Aditya Chopra and director Maneesh Sharma mean business. They want to give audiences a pulsating action spectacle as the best of the best names from Hollywood are now part of this film. Mark Scizak, who has previously worked with Christopher Nolan, is part of this film too. The scale of this film will be epic," a source close to the development revealed.

Shah Rukh Khan To Feature In A Special Cameo In Tiger 3

With Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan made a rock-solid entry into YRF’s spyverse. The film featured Salman Khan in a special appearance and fans of the duo could not keep calm watching the Karan Arjun duo together on the big screen after several years.

After Salman’s appearance in Pathaan, Shah Rukh too will be featured in a special sequence in Tiger 3. Reportedly the special sequence took about six months of planning and is one of the grandest action sequences in the history of Bollywood.

“When SRK and Salman's sequence was planned for Pathaan, the makers realised that such cross-overs of super-spies will need to go a notch higher every single time it happens because that's the biggest USP for audiences,” a report in ANI cited a source close to the development as saying.

The report added, “So, the writer, Adi and Maneesh went into a huddle and took six months to write and visualise Pathaan's entry in Tiger's timeline! Every detail of this shoot has been planned keeping in mind that it needs to deliver full-on paisa vasool entertainment that is also a spectacle for audiences."