Tiger 3 is one of the most ambitious movies after Pathaan from YRF this year. Salman Khan is returning as the beloved spy after 6 years alongside Katrina Kaif aka Zoya. Naturally, fans are pretty excited to see the pair on-screen again in their favourite franchise. And on Salman's birthday, which coincided with Yash Chopra's birth anniversary, the makers dropped Tiger Ka Message. From the dialogues to action and the mass masala, the promotional video included everything that made fans go gaga.

Salman Khan says a dialogue in Tiger Ka Message which goes like "Jab tak Tiger mara nahi tab tak Tiger hara nahi." The dialogue quickly caught on with Salman's fan who started trending it on X (formerly Twitter). And in a recent conversation with an online entertainment news portal, the director of the much-awaited actioner, Maneesh Sharma, has shared who wrote the famous dialogue. Maneesh shares it is Aditya Chopra who is the man behind the dialogue. Calling it a masterstroke, Maneesh also reveals that it was Chopra who also conceptualised the whole promotional video of Tiger 3. Maneesh calls it a paisa-vasool dialogue which will create hysteria when Salman says it on-screen.

Salman is returning as Avinash Rathore aka Tiger after years. The director praised Salman calling his performance nuanced. The superstar brings a unique mixture of strength and emotions, says Sharma, boasting that his fans are going to love him for it.

In Tiger 3, Salman Khan will not only fight for his country but also for himself and his family. When it comes to family which is the core of Tiger's being, he is very vulnerable. So fans would get to see vengeance being one of the driving forces. This time, India's number 1 agent is going to be India's number 1 enemy. Maneesh feels fans will love this edge-of-the-seat action entertainer.

Talking about Tiger 3, Emraan Hashmi plays the lead antagonist in the movie. Shah Rukh Khan will make a cameo in the movie as Pathaan. The new movies follow the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan, as per the packaging. The climax of the movie is said to be the highlight. Reports claim that Salman and Shah Rukh will have a high-octane bike sequence in the movie which will be a feast for all the fans. Tiger 3 is releasing during Diwali.