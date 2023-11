Tiger 3 has been released worldwide. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer is receiving all the love from the fans, as they are calling it the biggest blockbuster of all time. Viewers laud Salman Khan’s performance and claim Katrina is a revelation in the film. Along with the lead actors Salman and Katrina, Emraan Hashmi has been receiving a lot of accolades for his enigmatic villain avatar. Tiger 3 became an even more special cameo after the fans witnessed the dhamakedaar cameos of Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan as Pathaan and War 2. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Tiger 3 full HD movie leaked online: Salman Khan's new movie available for free download on Tamilrockers, Telegram

Theatre Turned into Stadium in real sense, The Crowd reaction on the Entry of Megastar #SalmanKhan in #Tiger3 #Tiger3FirstDayFirstShow #Tiger3Review pic.twitter.com/mAupuN7xBL — Rohit Pathak  (@Being_Rohitp) November 12, 2023

TIGER will always be the OG spy of the universe and #SalmanKhan proves everytime why. #Tiger3 lives up to the hype and expectations and maybe more. The tiger has truly roared. #Tiger3Review pic.twitter.com/CdFPKNsyh4 — Siddharth Mathur (@TheSidMathur) November 12, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan had promised to arrive as Pathaan when Tiger will call him, and the superstar has lived up to his promise. The fans are going bonkers over Pathaan's smashing entry, and they cannot get over the Khans ruling the screens. But hold on, there is another excitement around the film, as reportedly Hrithik Roshan's cameo was also witnessed by the viewers in Tiger 3 and fans have been trending War 2 on X account since then. Overall, Tiger is a full-paisa vasool, and you cannot miss it for anything.

Just before the release of the film Salman Khan had insisted his fans to not unveil any spoilers but in today's social media time it becomes the biggest challenge to maintain the secrecy.