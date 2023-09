Tiger is back, and his swag is unmatchable. Salman Khan dropped the teaser for Tiger 3, and it became a rage on the internet. His fans are hailing him as the OG King and cannot contain their excitement to watch the film. Tiger was the first spy universe that was started by Aditya Chopra with Salman Khan, and now the spy universe is growing with Pathaan, War 2, and more. And now this insight details of Tiger 3 by Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan himself will make you restless. Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in Tiger 3 is the most awaited one and fans cannot wait to witness the superstars all over again on the big screen. Also Read - Tiger 3 Teaser: Did you spot Shah Rukh Khan aka Pathaan in Salman Khan's action-packed entertainer?

Shah Rukh Khan has a special cameo in Tiger 3 as Pathaan, and as the teaser was dropped, the Jawan actor was asked about his excitement for Tiger 3 by one of the users on Twitter as he did an AskSRK session with his fans and followers. Shah Rukh Khan assured that this is just the teaser and picture Abhi baaki hai; he added that Tiger 3 is going to be stunning and how.

Yeh toh teaser hai….Tiger…picture abhi baaki hai mere dost. It will be stunning ( inside info de raha hoon) ha ha!!! https://t.co/VWt7ERR2ie — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 27, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan was asked about when he would make his presence in Tiger 3, and he mentioned that whenever Bhai calls him, he will come. Now this revelation by the Pathaan star left the fans excited and wondering if he would come not once but more than once in the film.

Jab jab bhai bulayenge tab tab aa jaunga…. https://t.co/wpGh6GsPTN — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 27, 2023

The Tiger 3 teaser speaks about Tiger's fight about being a desh bhakt or traitor, and this concept of the film has left the fans intrigued.

Are you ready for Tiger 3 as Tiger turns into a anti hero this time. The film also stars Katrina Kaif in the female lead and fans missed her watching in Tiger 3.