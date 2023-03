After Pathaan, Yash Raj Films has invested all its attention on Salman Khan's Tiger 3. The movie is coming in November 2023. As we know, Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan is a hit with the masses. The film has become the biggest blockbuster in the history of Hindi cinema. Pathaan and Tiger will take part in a big action sequence in the film. The cameo of Salman Khan in Pathaan was close to 15 minutes. It is supposed to be of similar length or more in Salman Khan's Tiger 3. The makers are constructing a huge set for the action scene. Also Read - Pushpa 2 starring Allu Arjun, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan and more – Here's the list of most-awaited Hindi films fans are excited for

Sources have told Bollywood Hungama that maker Aditya Chopra and filmmaker Maneesh Sharma are developing the biggest surprise for fans. It seems YRF has started work on a set that will be made over 45 days. Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will do some mind-boggling action sequences in the movie. Tiger 3 is made on a massive budget. Some days back, pics from the sets went viral. A part of the film has been shot in Turkey. Salman Khan is back as spy Avinash Singh Rathore in the movie. Katrina Kaif has done some kickass action scenes too.

Emraan Hashmi is playing the main villain in the movie. The actor will be seen in a never-seen before look. Emraan Hashmi is doing his first movie with Yash Raj Films with this project. Salman Khan will also be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie is coming on Eid 2023. The songs of the film are superhit. The film has a huge ensemble cast of Venkatesh, Bhumika Chawla, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam and Raghav Juyal. This is the Bollywood debut of Shehnaaz Gill. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady of the movie. Shah Rukh Khan has Jawan lined up in June 2023.