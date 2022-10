Both Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have two biggies to look forward to namely Pathaan and Tiger 3. As we know, Salman Khan finished his shoot for an extended cameo in Pathaan. The movie which is said to be an action entertainer also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. In the movie, he will be playing the role of spy Avinash Singh Rathore/Tiger. It is being reported that Pathaan is an extension of the story that began with Ek Tha Tiger. Pathaan is the comeback movie of Shah Rukh Khan after four long years. It seems Salman Khan alloted 15 days for the shoot and did not charge a paisa to the production house.

But it looks like Shah Rukh Khan is yet to shoot for Tiger 3. It is going to be cameo. The movie Tiger 3 is coming in Diwali 2023 while Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will release on the occasion of Eid. Sources have told Bollywood Hungama that Shah Rukh Khan will shoot for a week for Tiger 3. It seems he has an action-packed role in the movie. The team is figuring out dates when the two superstars can get together to shoot the sequence.

There is buzz that Salman Khan aka Tiger will be rescuing Pathaan in Russia. He will make an entry in a chopper. The two superstars will be involved in a chase scene. The source further told Bollywood Hungama that they cannot show Pathaan saving Tiger, and have hence come up with a different scene in a varied context. The scene is a hint that we will again see the two in Tiger 3. The two characters will be placed in such a way so that fans can get an epic crossover movie in the future.