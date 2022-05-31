Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have worked together in multiple films. The two will next be seen in Pathaan and Tiger 3. Salman has a cameo as Tiger in Pathaan, and SRK has a cameo as Pathaan in Tiger 3. Fans of the superstars are eagerly waiting to see them together on the big screens. Reportedly, Salman has already shot for his cameo in Pathaan, but Shah Rukh Khan’s shoot for Tiger 3 has been delayed, and the reason behind it is said to be a wig. Also Read - IIFA 2022: Hosts, performances, celeb guests and more – all you need to know

SRK's shoot with Salman delayed

A source told E-Times, "It will take about two months before SRK joins Salman Khan on the sets of Tiger 3. Shah Rukh is presently shooting for Dunki with an all-new look and will then shoot for Atlee's film, and only after that will he join Salman for his special appearance in Tiger 3."

According to the portal, SRK was supposed to shoot for Tiger 3 in June, but now the schedule has been delayed. Tiger 3, which is directed by , also stars and in the lead roles. The movie is slated to hit the big screens on Eid next year.

SRK's upcoming movies

Meanwhile, Pathaan, which also stars and , will hit the big screens on 25th January 2022. The directorial will mark comeback as a lead after a gap of four years. Before Pathaan, he will be seen in cameos in movies like Rocketry and .

Apart from Pathaan, SRK has Dunki and Atlee’s next lined up. Directed by , Dunki also stars in the lead role, and it will release in December 2023. Meanwhile, Atlee’s next is not yet officially announced, but the superstar is already shooting for it. The movie will mark Lady Superstar Nayanthara’s Bollywood debut. Reportedly, the movie also stars Sanya Malhotra, , and . It is expected that the announcement about the film will happen soon.