Tiger 3 new song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam has been released and it will surely make you crave more. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's on-screen chemistry sets the temperature soaring and you will not be able to wait to watch Tiger and Zoya. Salman and Katrina's swag is off the chart and netizens are in love with them. Katrina's sizzling hot dance moves have set the screens on fire and how! Also Read - Tiger 3 song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's chemistry is too hot to handle, fans call them superhit combo [See reactions]

Watch Tiger 3 new song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam here

In the music video, Salman and Katrina donned party attires and looked stunning in the frame. Their swag in the song is bang on and the way Salman and Katrina danced against the stunning backdrop of Turkey’s Cappadocia will make you get up and groove to. In the video, Salman and Katrina are seen grooving against hot air balloons, the Fairy Chimneys and more exquisite locations. Earlier, Salman had shared the song's teaser on his Twitter and wrote, “Tiger & Zoya are ready to party! #LekePrabhuKaNaam dropping hot on 23rd Oct on http://youtube.com/yrf Dekho ek choti jhalak… #Tiger3 arriving in cinemas on 12th November. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.” Also Read - Tiger 3: Salman Khan is totally smitten by Katrina Kaif; drops her stunning pictures, says 'Kat you killed it’

Arijit Singh has sung for Salman after their 9-year feud which finally came to an end. Katrina and Salman's peppy song is the new party anthem. Leke prabhu ka naam is a party anthem that has been beautifully composed by Pritam and the lyrics have been penned down by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is written by Aditya Chopra and stars Emraan Hashmi as the villain. The film is all set to release this year on Diwali, November 12, Sunday. Also Read - Tiger 3: Emraan Hashmi reveals the worst part of playing the ruthless adversary of Salman Khan

Salman has acknowledged the high expectations of his fans after his and Katrina's track record of delivering best songs together. Salman and Katrina gave their fans iconic songs including Mashallah from Ek Tha Tiger and Swag Se Swagat from Tiger Zinda Hai. Salman had revealed that Leke Prabhu Ka Naam is among his favourite dance tracks.

