Tiger 3 song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's chemistry is too hot to handle, fans call them superhit combo [See reactions]

Tiger 3 makers released the first song, Leke Prabhu Ka Naam. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have proved why they make for a perfect on-screen pair.

By Sanskruti Nemane

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 is the most awaited movie right now. Salman Khan fans have been waiting for the movie ever since it was announced. The trailer of the film received a lot of love from the audience and now the makers have released the first song of Tiger 3. A few days ago they shared a glimpse of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif from the song, Leke Prabhu Ka Naam. Now, finally the song is out and fans are going crazy about it. This is a big story in Entertainment news right now. Also Read - Tiger 3 Song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam Review: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Arijit Singh spill magic; hook step and swag are unmissable

Salman and Katrina's solid chemistry once again won hearts. Fans loved the way Salman and Katrina performed and their dance moves were brilliant. Many of the fans were surprised to see Salman's dance moves. He is seen in a completely different mode. Arijit Singh's voice adds magic to the song. Also Read - Tiger 3: Salman Khan is totally smitten by Katrina Kaif; drops her stunning pictures, says 'Kat you killed it’

A look at Tiger 3 song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam

Fans praise Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif

One of the fans wrote, "Tiger 3 = Salman + Katrina Kaif +Arijit Singh = Superhit combo all time Leke Prabhu Ka Naam ready for all records RIP." Another user wrote, "Salman Khan + Katrina Kaif + Arijit Singh = Pure Goosebumps" Also Read - Tiger 3: Emraan Hashmi reveals the worst part of playing the ruthless adversary of Salman Khan

Many people on X (formerly known as Twitter) also wrote a lot about the song. The song is trending on Twitter and fans are all praise for it.

A user wrote, "Awesome beats Visuals, choreography top class #ArijitSingh voice #SalmanKhan looking so hot Crowds will go mad. Nothing beats #SalmanKatrina chemistry, it's at a different level only #LekePrabhuKaNaam

#Tiger3 #Tiger3Diwali2023"

A user also praised Salman Khan and is surprised to know how he is so energetic and handsome even at the age of 58. Another user wrote, "Is this guy really going to be 58 this year? Bhai ko dekh kar to aisa bilkul bhi nahi lagta. #LekePrabhuKaNaam"

Is this guy really going to be 58 this year? Bhai ko dekh kar to aisa bilkul bhi nahi lagta.#LekePrabhuKaNaam pic.twitter.com/Wv7vvZsAeh — SᴀHɪL (@The_Great_Kohli) October 23, 2023

Tiger 3 is all set to release on November 12 this year. Apart from Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, the film also stars Emraan Hashmi as the main antagonist.