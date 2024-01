Emraan Hashmi has left us surprised with his powerful performance in Tiger 3. He played the main antagonist in the film and has impressed everyone. We have all seen a different side of Emraan in the movie. He has done many romantic films and has many on-screen kissing in it. He is known for the kissing scenes in his films and people have seen his image that way in the industry. But ten years ago, we heard of a very different side of Emraan when he spoke about his son, Ayaan Hashmi. Ayaan was diagnosed with cancer in 2014 and was declared cancer-free in 2019. It was on this day today (January 13) in 2014 when Ayaan was diagnosed with the disease. Also Read - Merry Christmas actress Katrina Kaif addresses the gender pay gap in Bollywood; says 'Who is to decide...'

Emraan Hashmi's emotional post

Hence, Emraan Hashmi took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note for his strong son. He shared a throwback picture with his son and praised him for strongly overcoming the disease. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Been ten years since Ayaan's diagnosis on this very day…. The toughest phase of our lives, but with faith and hope, we overcame it. More importantly, he overcame it… and continues to stand strong. Immense gratitude for standing by us with your love and prayers"

Take a look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emraan Hashmi (@therealemraan)

Emraan Hashmi shared another post for his son. It is recent picture that the actor has shared and an adorable throwback video. In the video, Ayaan is seen reading the title of a book written by Emraan for him. Ayaan said, "Kiss Of Life: How a Superhero and My Son Defeated cancer." Sharing this, Emraan wrote, "Always someone I can lean on. My son, my friend, my superhero - Ayaan!!!"

Take a look at Emraan Hashmi's post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emraan Hashmi (@therealemraan)

The father-son duo are truly so adorable and strong. Talking about Tiger 3, the film has been loved by many. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprised their role as Tiger and Zoya in the film.