Emraan Hashmi has been winning hearts with Tiger 3. He played the lead antagonist in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Tiger 3 has minted Rs 400 crores worldwide. In a recent interview, Emraan Hashmi talked about being starstruck by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. You read that right. Emraan has now shared how he would wait for hours to get a glimpse of the actress.

Emraan Hashmi reveals he would wait for hours to catch a glimpse of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

While talking to Connect FM Canada, Emraan Hashmi shared he was starstruck by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. And why not? She is one of the most beautiful women in the world. So, Emraan confessed a thing about his crush on Aishwarya. He shares that and his cousin Mohit Suri would wait for 1 to 1.5 hours outside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's vanity van just to get a glimpse of her. Emraan confesses that he never done such a thing before and calls it ridiculous. The Tiger 3 star adds that he was assisting for Raaz and had watched Aishwarya's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and professed to being a huge fan.

When Emraan Hashmi called Aishwarya Rai Bachchan plastic

The interesting thing about Emraan confessing being a fan of Aishwarya is that his comment about Aishwarya being a plastic had courted controversy years ago. Emraan had an appearance in Koffee With Karan. He was asked to describe celebs and when Karan Johar took Aishwarya's name, he said plastic. Later, Emraan apologized for his comments. He stated that he didn't mean it. He had said that he was a big fan of Aishwarya. The actor blamed the show Koffee With Karan saying that he cannot not say things and not win the hamper. " I love her. I have always been a great admirer of her work," he had added.

Talking about Tiger 3, the movie talks about Emraan trying to destroy Pakistan and therefore India. Salman beats Emraan and thereby saves Pakistan and India.