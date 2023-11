Katrina Kaif is basking in the success of Tiger 3. Salman Khan starrer movie has surpassed the Rs 300 crore in 6 days gross. And the actress celebrated the success of the new movie with fans. Katrina Kaif conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram and answered a few questions. In it, Katrina cheered on Virat Kohli and also revealed who will win the World Cup Finals. Also Read - Katrina Kaif not getting enough time with Vicky Kaushal to Sham Kaushal's reaction to Tiger 3; revelations made by the diva

Katrina Kaif praises Virat Kohli and talks about World Cup Finals

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News.

Katrina Kaif was asked to share something about Virat Kohli. The actress shared a picture of Virat and called him a superstar. She calls him an inspiration as well. Katrina Kaif also calls Virat (and Anushka Sharma) the most lovely neighbour. When asked who will win the World Cup Final match tomorrow between India vs Australia, she shared the gif of India's flag and wrote, "Yeh koi sawaal hai." Have a look at the screenshot here: Also Read - World Cup 2023 final: Salman Khan predicts who will win in the India vs Australia match

Also Read - Tiger 3: Salman Khan warns a fan who wishes to give flowers to Katrina Kaif; says 'Vicky Kaushal bahut marega' [Watch]

Trending Now

Watch the latest video of Katrina Kaif here:

Katrina Kaif talks about Salman Khan and more deets of Tiger 3

Katrina Kaif was asked about the whereabouts of Salman Khan. Katrina revealed he was at home since it was the anniversary of his mom and dad. After having his lunch, Salman was having coffee and sent a picture to her. She shared the same on her gram in answer to the question. Katrina was also asked who she likes more Prem or Tiger. She took the name of Tiger and added that he is full of Prem. Katrina also shared her favourite and funniest memory from the sets of Tiger 3. Have a look at the snapshots of the same here:

Katrina Kaif was also asked about the towel scene she had in Tiger and Salman Khan's towel dance in Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din. Salman, Katrina says, has used the towel while she has worn the towel. Katrina Kaif was asked about Emraan Hashmi as well. She called him one of the nicest, kindest and calmest people. Have a look at the screenshots here: Tiger 3 did a business of Rs 206.2 crores nett in six days. The movie minted Rs 14.3 crores on day 6 of its release.