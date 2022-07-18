Tiger 3 star Katrina Kaif once confessed that she was scared of Salman Khan; called him 'unpredictable'

It was who gave her dream break in Bollywood with Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya in 2005. And since then there was no looking back for the girl. The actress has come a long way and her relationship with Salman Khan has gone through a lot of ups and downs, and despite all the hurdles, today their relationship is intact. The actress who was reportedly dating Salman Khan once confessed to being sacred with him while promoting their film Yuvraaj together. In an interaction, while promoting their film tougher she joked about being scared of Salman Khan and called him unpredictable. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Did Abhinav Shukla just reveal Rubina Dilaik is the winner of Rohit Shetty's show by this gesture?

Katrina Kaif called Salman Khan unpredictable Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Is Aneri Vajani's elimination 'unfair'? Shivangi Joshi and Sriti Jha being treated unfairly too?

" No that wasn’t the promotional strategy at all. I’ve always given interviews on my own. But yeah, we are doing a few interviews together for news channels in Delhi. Having said that, Salman’s too unpredictable. (Laughs) I’m afraid to do interviews with him… you never know what he’ll end up saying", she reportedly had said this during promoting their film Yuvraaj quoted by Telly Chakkar. Also Read - Not just Pushpa star Allu Arjun, THESE South Indian actors too love Bollywood

Advertisement

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be seen working together in Tiger 3 and their first look of the couple together has left their fans excited and how. Salman Khan and his family are the biggest support to Kat even today, in fact, Khan's sisters Arpita and Alvira, both share a strong bond with the Tiger 3 actress and even wished her on her birthday on July 16.

Katrina Kaif is happily married to today, their marriage came as a pleasant surprise to all their fans and now they have the strongest fan club VicKat and this only shows that the couple together have won millions of hearts and how. Before getting married to Vicky, Katrina Kaif was dealing her separation with and wasn't looking for love, but that time Vicky Kaushal happened to her. While right now there is a strong buzz that the couple is expecting their first baby.