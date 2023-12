Bollywood's hottest couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Saturday, December 9. They had an intimate wedding ceremony which was held in Rajasthan and their friends and close family members were present. As the two celebrate their second wedding anniversary, Tiger 3 actress dropped an adorable picture and fans are gushing over their cuteness. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Exclusive! Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal shoot for something exciting - find out what

Katrina shared a lovely snap with Vicky and the two were seen embracing each other as they clicked a selfie at their home. She captioned the snap as, ‘my’ along with multiple white heart emojis.

Watch Katrina Kaif's post



As soon as Katrina shared the picture, their fans were seen swooning over them. One user wrote, 'y’all look like a Disney couple', while another social media user wrote, 'Happy happy wedding anniversary. God bless you both always with happiness and togetherness for a lifetime ahead'. Celebrity fashion stylist Ami Patel called the two 'eternity couple'. Many Bollywood celebs showered love on their adorable snap.

On the work front, Katrina is currently enjoying the success of her movie Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and the film became a blockbuster hit. While Vicky's war-drama film Sam Bahadur is breaking records at the box office. He will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki and Katrina has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupati.