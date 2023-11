Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been married for about two years. The two of them have not worked in a movie together. However, they have worked on some ads together. Katrina and Vicky are always asked about their projects together and that's what happened with with the Tiger 3 actress again. And Katrina has a condition on the same Also Read - Tiger 3 box office collection Day 6: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer sees a jump on Saturday; eyes 400 crore mark

Katrina Kaif puts a condition on working with Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif has been promoting Tiger 3 and has been dishing out interviews. In one such interview, Katrina was asked about working with Vicky Kaushal. The actress says it would be fun to work with Vicky in an action movie. "His character Vihaan Shergill from Uri: The Surgical Strike against Zoya from the Tiger franchise is going to be fun and will have to see how it works out," the actress gushes, reports Pinkvilla. Katrina has always maintained that it would be very interesting whenever they will work together. So, now we know, Katrina would like to have a face-off with Vicky in movies. And after watching Katrina as Zoya, we bet, it would be thrilling as well. Also Read - Tiger 3 star Katrina Kaif heaps praises on Virat Kohli ahead of the India vs Aus World Cup 2023 Finals [View Pics]

Watch this video of Katrina Kaif here:

Katrina Kaif reveals the reaction of Sham Kaushal to Zoya's action sequences in Tiger 3

Katrina Kaif was asked about her father-in-law's reactions to Zoya in Tiger 3. The actress shared that her whole family's reaction and support have been heartwarming for her. Katrina particularly reveals that her father-in-law, Sham Kaushal, who is a veteran action director, felt very proud of her after seeing her work in the Maneesh Sharma movie. Zoya is winning hearts in Tiger 3. Katrina has received a thumping response for her performance in the Salman Khan movie. Also Read - Katrina Kaif not getting enough time with Vicky Kaushal to Sham Kaushal's reaction to Tiger 3; revelations made by the diva

Talking about Tiger 3's box office collection, the movie has minted Rs 348 crores worldwide. The nett collections of Tiger 3 are Rs 219.4 crore. The movie stars Emraan Hashmi as the lead antagonist. The movie's plot has not been received too well. The film has Tiger saving Pakistan and in turn saving India.