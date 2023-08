Since the 90s Salman Khan is a popular superstar, similarly, filmmaker Karan Johar is ruling Bollywood with his films such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and more. However, the two famous personalities in Indian cinema have never collaborated on a full-fledged movie apart from Salman’s cameo in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Now the latest reports suggest that both have joined hands for a big film. The actor and director have collaborated for a project nearly after 25 years. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev reveals he had dinner with Falaq Naaz and family after eviction; shares his feelings were real

The special project is touted to be a massive actioner and Karan Johar has approached Salman Khan, as per reports. While KJo will produce the movie Vishnu Vardhan is said to be the director. This would be his second directorial after Shershaah which received critical acclaim. Over the last six months the three have been in talks about the project and the film's schedule has been put into place. The team is contemplating locking Christmas 2024 for the release. Reportedly the film will be shot in multiple schedules over 7-8 months of timeline.

The film is said to feature some never-seen-before action sequences. The pre-production work may start in August 2023. Salman Khan will also begin prepping for the film soon. His preparation will include some physical training for action and body. The actor who has the upcoming project Tiger 3 in hand will start working on Karan Johar's film after that is wrapped up. Apart from Salman Khan the rest of the cast is yet to be announced for the untitled movie. This special collaboration between Salman and Karan will be a major tentpole release on Christmas 2024.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is hosting Bigg Boss OTT 2. Talking about his film projects he is gearing up for Tiger 3 which marks his reunion with the film franchise's second lead star Katrina Kaif. The movie will also see Emraan Hashmi in the pivotal role. Tiger 3 is the most awaited release in Diwali 2023.

On the other hand, Karan Johar is basking in the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt appeared to be hit at the box office in two weeks of theatrical run. Within 10 days of release, the film has collected over Rs 100 crore and continues to mint more.