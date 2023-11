Salman Khan is currently looking forward to the release of Tiger 3. It is among the biggest releases of the year 2023 and there are high hopes from the film in terms of box office numbers. It is going to release on November 12, 2023. However, Salman Khan has hit the headlines as one of his old videos has received a reaction from Aarya star Chandrachur Singh. So the story goes like a video of Salman Khan from Koffee With Karan went viral on social media in which he spoke about being a part of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and allegedly, Chandrachur Singh reacted to it. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Is Ankita Lokhande getting insecure about Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui-Mannara Chopra? Check netizens' reactions

Did Chandrachur Singh call Salman Khan a liar?

In the video, Karan Johar states that he went to Saif Ali Khan and Chandrachur Singh for the role of Aman in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai but they refused and finally Salman Khan said yes. Salman Khan in the video says that Saif Ali Khan and Chandrachur Singh weren't doing anything at that time yet they rejected the role. He signed up as he saw a genius in Karan Johar. Chandrachur Singh allegedly replied to the video and wrote, 'Jhooth Salman Ka'. Further when a fan asked what was he lying about, the comment read, "I had Josh, Daag The Fire, Kya Kehna, Silsila Hai Pyaar Ka, etc. I made a choice." It seems that the comment has now been deleted but a screenshot of it has been shared on Reddit by BollyBlindsNGossip. The video has gone viral ahead of Koffee With Karan 8. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 week 1 report card: Munawar Faruqui emerges as the strongest player; wake up call for Aishwarya Sharma

Check out the screenshot of Chandrachur Singh's comment below:

Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: After Lock Upp, Munawar Faruqui again talks about his secret marriage; breaks down as he misses his son

Trending Now

It was recently that Kuch Kuch Hota Hai completed 25 years of release. The film helmed by Karan Johar starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji in leading roles. Salman Khan played an extended cameo in which he appeared as Anjali's (Kajol) fiancé Aman. The film is among the biggest successes in Bollywood and among the most loved.

Check out a video of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan together.

Talking about Chandrachur Singh, the actor was last seen in Cuttputlli. He also played a pivotal role in the first season of Aarya that has Sushmita Sen as the leading lady. Aarya 3 is coming up soon.