Tiger 3 is the most awaited sequel that left fans stunned with its storyline and plot. The third installment of Ek Tha Tiger is ruling the box office and the entire cast of Tiger 3 is thrilled with the phenomenal response. The film has entered its second week and entered the Rs. 200 crore mark. Well, Tiger 3 actress Katrina Kaif aka Zoya took some time out from her busy schedule and conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram with her fans. The fans of Salman Khan were asking about him and Katrina told her co-star to share a picture that she could show to his fans. During the session, Katrina answered questions from some of her fans. Well, a certain question has caught everyone's attention.

Katrina Kaif's co-star Salman Khan also participated in the AMA session and questioned her, 'Jeene Ke… main maine towel use kiya aur aapne Tiger main towel use kiya. Yeh kya copy kat cha raha hai?' Katrina brilliantly answered his question and said, 'Salman Khan aapne towel use kiya aur maine towel pehna hai'.

Well, in Tiger 3 film, Katrina is seen performing an action scene while she is dressed in a towel. Talking about Tiger 3, the film got released on November 12 and is directed by Maneesh Sharma. The movie also features Emraan Hashmi in the YRF spy universe and is the third film in the Tiger franchise.