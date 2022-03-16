Tiger 3 star Salman Khan calls Shah Rukh Khan after watching first rushes of Pathaan; here's why

There is great anticipation for 's film Pathaan as it marks King Khan's comeback to theatres after a long gap. The shooting for Pathaan is still on and the team is currently in Spain canning major portions of the film. Pathaan that also stars , along with Shah Rukh Khan is set to release in January 2023 and well, while everyone is waiting desperately to see King Khan back on screen, there is one person who has allegedly already seen initial rushes of the film. He is none other than . Also Read - Pathaan BTS leaked pics: Shirtless Shah Rukh Khan, red hot Deepika Padukone make fans excited for what's in store [View Pics]

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, showed the intinial rushes of Shah Rukh Khan's film to Salman Khan and he was blown away by what he saw. A source informed the portal that Salman Khan got to see 20-minute preview of Shah Rukh Khan's film. He also got to see 15-minutes preview of his portion in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Aditya Chopra wanted a feedback on the output and Salman Khan was the lucky one to get to see it before anyone else. The source was quoted saying, "The filmmaker along with director has completed the VFX work on these particular sequences and hence, Adi wanted feedback on the output. Salman was blown away with what he saw on the screen."

The source further added that Salman Khan even called up Shah Rukh Khan to congratulate him over Pathaan. "He spoke for a good amount of time with SRK and assured him that the film is a blockbuster. He was happy with the output and asked his good friend to not worry as the film will set new benchmarks at the box office. He appreciated the efforts taken by SRK to get into the action mode and congratulated him for the grand success that's to follow in January," the source said.

Well, this has only added to our excitement for Pathaan and Tiger 3.