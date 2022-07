Apart from his films, has been in the news for his rumoured relationships. For the past many years, there have been reports that the actor is dating Iulia Vantur, but the superstar has never spoken about it. In fact, a few years ago, there were reports that the two will be tying the knot, but it just turned out to be a rumour. Recently, Iulia celebrated her birthday, and she took to Instagram to share the video with her fans. Also Read - Vijay Deverakonda fans troll Rakhi Sawant as she takes a dig at him for wearing Rs 200 chappals; netizens say, 'Teri aukat kya hai Vijay ke samne'

Iulia captioned the video, “My lovelies, I’m overwhelmed today It feels so good to be loved and I feel like sharing this love. I feel so lucky to have good souls in my life: friends, family I love, people I count on! Thank u guys for making my birthday so special being there… no plan… just heart… friendship and… fun! My life is better because of u Wish all my close ones were here last night but once we’ll make that happen’ Thank u all for your messages, love, wishes, for your continuous support and I’m sending lots of love and light to everyone here.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Umar Riaz to Kushal Tandon; celebs who REGRETTED being a part of Salman Khan's reality show; here's why!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iulia Vantur (@vanturiulia)

The video starts with Iulia cutting a cake, and while we don’t get to see Salman’s face it, we can see him clapping and can recognise the actor by the bracelet that he wears. In the video, we can see that Iulia cuts many cakes, and then she shared a montage of selfies from her birthday bash. The last picture in the video is a group picture and that is where we get the proper glimpse of Salman Khan. Also Read - This top Bollywood actress is unhappy with her ex boyfriend’s cameo in her husband’s film?

Advertisement

Salman and Iulia have also collaborated on the professional front. Iulia, who is also a singer, has sung multiple songs for the superstar’s movies.

Talking about 's upcoming films, the actor will be seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Tiger 3, and No Entry 2. Tiger 3 is slated to release on Eid next year, and reportedly Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will hit the big screens in December this year. The latter also stars , Venkastesh, Shehnaaz Gill, and Jassie Gill.