Salman Khan has been working in movies as an actor and entertaining everyone since the 1980s. It's three and a half decades! The actor had a brief role in Biwi Ho To Aisi and then made his lead debut with Maine Pyar Kiya opposite Bhagyashree. Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars in the country and is gearing up with the third part of the most awaited franchise, Tiger 3. But had Salman's debut failed, he would have not been an actor. Also Read - Tiger 3: Salman Khan fans to get a treat on Independence Day? Leaked pics from shoot ignite curiosity

Salman Khan had plan B if his acting debut in lead failed

Saahil Chadha in conversation with an online entertainment portal talked about Salman Khan's plan if Maine Pyar Kiya had failed to create magic at the box office. Yes, Salman had a plan B and he would not have continued with acting had his lead debut failed. But worry not, he would not have left the industry. Sahil told Bollywood Thikhana when Maine Pyar Kiya was releasing, "If my film works then I am an actor, otherwise I’ll be a director," Indian Express quotes the actor. And that's not it. Salman, Baghban actor reveals was working on a script for some time back then and wanted Aamir Khan to listen to it. However, Aamir didn't want to. It was a story of two friends. Salman offered the movie to Saahil who said yes on the spot after listening to the story. Also Read - When Katrina Kaif called Varun Dhawan foolish and left him utterly embarrassed

What changed Salman Khan's mind?

Well, as you know Maine Pyar Kiya became a huge success. And when Saahil met Salman during the success party of his film, he asked Salman about the script he had been working on. But Salman had become a rage and a sensation. And then Salman had dropped the idea of becoming a director. Well, that's just great, don't you think? But will Salman Khan get into directing films after all these years? His fans would be happy if he actually thinks about taking it up. Also Read - When Ajay Devgn teased Salman Khan about his ex Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dating Vivek Oberoi on national television [Watch]

Trending Now

Well, for now, Salman is gearing up for Tiger 3. The film also stars Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, Revathi and more. Salman Khan will have a cameo appearance in the movie as Pathaan. It is also being said that he will be seen in a movie with Shah Rukh Khan for Pathaan vs Tiger. Meanwhile, Tiger 3 around Diwali.