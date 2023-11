Get ready for Tiger 4. Salman Khan is all set for the fourth installment of his super-hit franchise, and fans cannot keep calm. The superstar had made an appearance at the World Cup 2023 finals along with Katrina Kaif, where the actress was seen candidly talking about Virat Kohli, who is also her neighbour. Speaking about his growth, Katrina said that it's interesting to see Virat only grow over the years. "Watching Virat when he started playing IPL for RCB, from then until now, just look at the journey and the graph." To which Salman interrupted and added," And you also saw from Tiger 1 to Tiger 3 and that too at 57. Now wait for Tiger 4 at 60." BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain confesses to being jealous about Ankita Lokhande's popularity; netizens say, 'Asli chehra saamne' [Check Reactions]

And this piece of information by Salman Khan has left the fans enthralled. The fans have even started calculating that Tiger 4 will be coming in 3 years, as currently Salman is 57 and within 3 years he will be 60. Also Read - This Bollywood leading actress thought her career was over and decided to leave the industry but a superstar rescued her

Tiger 3 box office collection Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 shocking elimination: Neil Bhatt to get evicted due to his lowest contribution?

Trending Now

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's film has been massively dented due to India's World Cup match, and it earned the lowest on its first Sunday and made only 10.25 crore at the box office. So far, Tiger 3 has made 224.50 crore at the box office.