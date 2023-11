Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been basking in the success of his recently released action-thriller film Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. The handsome hunk of Bollywood attended the premiere of Farrey on Tuesday with his niece Alizeh Agnihotri, Sahil Mehta, Prasanna Bisht, Zeyn Shaw, Ronit Roy, Juhi Babbar Soni and Shilpa Shukla at the 54th International Film Festival of India in Goa. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Neil Bhatt shows off his real element in fight with Khanzaadi, Aishwarya Sharma declares ‘My husband is back’

Salman walked down the red carpet in his casual look and was seen having a quick chat about Farrey. The hero spoke his heart out about the film and said that Farrey is about rich kids cheating to pass exams to make their parents proud. He also said that he has never cheated in exams, while people around him did. He added that he did help them with exams. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande accused of using Sushant Singh Rajput’s name to survive in the house

Salman was questioned about the secret of staying young and fit. He said that it is quite difficult and every year he gives up two bad things and incorporates two good things in his life. Also Read - Jeet Gaye: Sunny Deol celebrates Tiger 3 box office following Gadar 2 massive success, shares picture with Salman Khan

Salman compared the time when he made his Bollywood debut and now when his niece Alizeh was making her debut. He said that when he came into Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar those were the films for generations. Salman said that they do not make films for generations. Talking about Farrey, the film will be released in theatres on November 24.