Salman Khan is one of the most hardworking superstars, and he is only a 50+ actor who hasn't taken a break from his acting yet, like his buddies Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. It seems like the constant working is taking a toll on his health, and this viral video is proof. The Tiger 3 star was seen dancing at a wedding on his songs, where the actor was even struggling to make a move, and the fans expressed their huge concern over the superstar’s health and are insisting he take a proper rest, which he definitely deserves. But looking at his chockablock schedule taking rest in Salman Khan's diary is difficult. Also Read - Tiger 3: Salman Khan to introduce Jr NTR's character from War 2 in his spy thriller?

Watch the video of Salman Khan struggling to even move as his dancing video from a private wedding goes viral. Fans say he looks extremely unfit and unhealthy, suggests he should take rest.

Lastest video of Salman khan dancing in a wedding function in New Delhi last night.

He looks so tired and unhealthy. He should take care of his health. pic.twitter.com/Tf2HycDweQ — Syed Irfan Ahmad (@Iam_SyedIrfan) October 1, 2023

, who just finished the hectic schedule of, will soon begin the promotion of his most-awaited blockbuster sequel,, along with. The superstar will then kick-start the shooting for, which is scheduled to release next year. Having said that, when we talk about this viral video, Salman Khan fans want him to take ample rest, as he looks extremely tired and restless in this video.

Salman Khan also looked overweight in the video which reflects he isn't able to take a good rest. One user wrote, "He should take proper care of his health.". Another user commented, “Tiger 3 ke baad thoda break lekar health par dhyaan de… phir wapas aaye… Aise toh nahi chalega." Also Read - People should stop judging Shehnaaz Gill and stop associating her with Sidharth Shukla, here's why

The netizens even say that Salman Khan is looking very unhealthy and he should take a proper diet and rest so that he hits back at the screen being fit. But all we can say is that the Tiger 3 star is ruling the box office, and Tiger 3 fans are expecting him to break the record of Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan's latest releases, Jawan and Pathaan.