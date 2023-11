Salman Khan is one of the biggest stars in the Indian film industry, even if he doesn't feel like a superstar. The mania and craze around Salman and his movies are insane. The actor is currently basking in the success of Tiger 3 which has minted Rs 400 crore worldwide. However, there have been times when his films did not work. We all know the report card of Antim and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Salman Khan has addressed the failure of his films now. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: 8 Times Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande proved they made a mistake of coming on the show together

Salman Khan talks about the failure of Antim and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Talking about the not-so-good performance of Antim: The Final Truth and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan during a roundtable conference, Salman said that when these films were released, people were not going to theatres much. Moreover, they did not keep the prices of the films so high for the box office result. He claims they went for popular prices. They intended to save the audience's money and hence the box office numbers of Antim: The Final Truth and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan were lower than expectations. He also quizzed about the price of Tiger 3 tix asking whether it was for Rs 600 to Rs 1000.

Salman Khan elaborates that they kept prices around Rs 250 for these movies (Antim, KKBKKJ) since they did not want the audience's money to go to waste. "Ek toh acha karo bhai. Humare number kam aa rahe hai, lekin audiences ka paisa bach raha hai," he says, reports Hindustan Times. Salman also adds that if Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan had been released today, the numbers would have been better than what they are. Furthermore, Salman says, that "it is important to get the bitter taste of failure to be a real winner."

Watch this Salman Khan video here:

As per Sacnilk, Antim earned Rs 58.5 crore worldwide whereas Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan minted Rs 184.6 crore worldwide.

Tiger 3 and Salman’s work front

Salman reprised his role of Tiger Avinash Rathore in the third instalment of the YRF franchise. Katrina Kaif also reprised her role as Zoya. Emraan Hashmi joined them as the lead antagonist. On the work front, Salman will be seen in Tiger vs Pathaan. He also has The Bull with Karan Johar and Vishnu Vardhan.