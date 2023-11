Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has time and again proved his acting skills and has won millions of hearts across the globe. Salman has always admired his fans and appreciated their love for him and his films. Earlier, Salman had expressed his desire to open up theatres across the country. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Tiger 3 star Salman has spoken his heart out about his passion project. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Tiger 3: Salman Khan talks about a spinoff film on Zoya’s character starring Katrina Kaif and gives an interesting insight

Salman Khan plans to open theatres in India

A few years ago, there were reports which stated that Salman had plans to open theatres called 'Salman Talkies' in multiple cities in India. The plans were then put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But, recently Salman has spilled interesting deets about his dream. Salman revealed that he will start working on his passion by next year as it is a long process. He said that he would soon start with it but slowly and steadily. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan asks Khanzaadi to leave the show; her fans lash out at the Tiger 3 star demand makers to stop defaming her

Salman wants to open theatres not just in big cities like Mumbai, but also in rural areas and the outskirts of the cities. As per the outskirts of the cities, Salman's report in Mumbai Mirror states that theatres will sell tickets that would be tax-free and will be available at subsidised rates. The film tickets will be free for children from underprivileged backgrounds. Also Read - Katrina Kaif is the perfect Indian bahu at home and this inside picture from Sham Kaushal’s birthday is proof

On the work front, Salman has Dabangg 4 and Kick 2 in his pipeline.