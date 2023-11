Tiger 3 star Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars in Bollywood. The actor has worked immensely hard to reach this stage. And his rarest quality is that he is the most honest celebrity who openly accepts his flaws. One thing about Salman Khan that often attracts his fans is the way he still lives with his parents. There are so many celebrities who have been buying their own houses and living independently. But Salman Khan still wants his parents presence at the age of 58, and this is something extra ordinary in today’s day and age. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Not just Salman Khan, Munawar Faruqui too schools Mannara Chopra; 'Bahar ki duniya mein kya...'

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar recently hailed praise for the Tiger 3 star. Javed Akhtar lauded Salman for how success hasn’t changed him. In his interview with India Today, Javed Akhtar revealed some unknown facts about the superstar. He admires that even today Salman Khan shows immense respect towards his parents. "The respect that is to be given to parents, how to stay, listen to them, in this matter his eldest son, who is the biggest star, he doesn't look his father in the eyes. These kids have learnt our traditions and etiquette". Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain humiliates Ankita Lokhande infront of the inmates; netizens call him the most toxic husband ever

Javed Akhtar called Salman Khan a shy kid and asked his fans to be like him. Indeed, this one quality of respecting your parents at any age is something that everyone should get inspired by by Salman Khan. The veteran star even added that Salman Khan never went informal with the guests at his house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Vs Mannara Chopra and more nastiest cat fights in the house

Trending Now

Salman Khan's Tiger 3 is all set to release on November 12,2023.

Salman Khan is right now awaiting the release of Tiger 3. The film will hit cinemas tomorrow in Diwali, and fans are eagerly waiting to witness the Tiger roar at the box office. Tiger 3 has lots of surprise elements, and the baddie Emraan Hashmi has impressed fans with his sure cool villain avatar. Katrina Kaif stunned with her action sequences. All in all, Tiger 3 is a dhamakedaar masala film, and one cannot miss it for anything.