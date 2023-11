Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's film Tiger 3 added the charm to November 2023 as it became one of the biggest hits of the year. The film released on November 12, 2023 on Diwali day and managed to earn some great box office numbers. Tiger 3 became the biggest Diwali day release ever in the history of Bollywood as it made Rs 44.5 crore on its opening day. Easily the film crossed Rs 100 crore mark within a few days. Of course, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and the team of Tiger 3 produced by YRF has a lot to celebrate. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra at war again; latter says, 'Aapne mere lowest point pe...' [WATCH]

Salman Khan candidly talks about Tiger 3's success at the box office

In a latest interview with ANI, Salman Khan opened up on the box office numbers of Tiger 3. Though the franchise is a hit and there was immense buzz around Tiger 3, the film had not one but two obstacles. The first one being Diwali. The film made it to the screens on Laxmi Puja day and people were busy with celebrations. The second being World Cup 2023. India vs Netherlands match was held on the same day. With audience being busy with celebrations and cricket, it was a tough task for Tiger 3 to gain box office numbers. But it did. Salman Khan addressed the same and stated that he really thought that people's concentration would be on World Cup and Diwali celebrations but he is grateful that the numbers of Tiger 3 came in so well.

All you need to know about Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3

Tiger 3 is a spy thriller revolving around characters Avinash Rathore and Zoya played by Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. This time, the villain was played by Emraan Hashmi. He played the role of Aatish Rehman, an ex-ISI agent. He plans to become the Prime Minister of Pakistan but there are several twists and turns. Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma and is produced under the banner of YRF. Shah Rukh Khan also has a cameo in the film. He marks an entry as Pathaan at a crucial junction to save Tiger. Salman and Shah Rukh Khan's scenes in Tiger 3 are the highlight of the film.