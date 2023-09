Tiger 3 Teaser has dropped today. Fans of Salman Khan and neutrals have declared it as a blockbuster. The action seems to be fabulous. This time, Avinash Singh Rathore has been doubted as a traitor. He has to prove himself to the citizens of the nation that he is indeed a nationalist. We see that Tiger is again off to fight some baddies spread all over the world. One of the big highlights of Tiger 3 is going to be the cameo of Pathaan. Well, it looks like Shah Rukh Khan fans have spotted Pathaan. Well, at least, some of them claim to do so. Take a look at some of the posts on X... Also Read - Tiger Ka Message: Salman Khan makes smashing return as Avinash Singh Rathore; expect action extravaganza loaded with emotion [Watch Video]

Pathaan cameo in Tiger 3 to reunite Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan

We saw how Tiger did a cameo in Pathaan which made audiences go crazy in the theatres. This time, Pathaan will come to save Tiger who will reportedly be tied up in a jail in Pakistan. Yes, the Pakistan angle is very much there in the film. There is a huge jailbreak sequence which has been shot in Madh Island. It seems they will make a Jai and Veeru style escape with SRK driving a bike with a side car. Fans cannot wait for the same.

Tiger 3 is going to come in theatres on November 10, 2023. Emraan Hashmi and Ridhi Dogra are also part of the cast.