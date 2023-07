Salman Khan will be reprising his role as RAW agent Avinash Singh “Tiger” Rathore in Maneesh Sharma's Tiger 3. The actor hinted at his arrival in a special cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. Now, it is confirmed that the Bollywood Baadshah will be making an anticipatory entry in Tiger 3 as well. Both Pathaan and the Tiger franchise are a part of Yash Raj’s Spy Universe. The audience is eager to learn about the updates pertaining to Tiger 3. And to send a wave of joy among them, it is likely that Tiger 3’s teaser will be unveiled during the premiere of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan in the theatres. Also Read - Tiger 3 star Salman Khan had decided to quit acting and do THIS had Maine Pyar Kiya failed

Tiger 3 teaser will premiere with Jawan’s release

Film tracker Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted the tentative dates of Tiger 3's "promotional roadmap" on Sunday, July 24. The long list enables moviegoers to mark the important dates related to Tiger 3 in order, starting from Salman Khan's first character reveal, leading to the film's scheduled release. The tweet revealed that while Salman's first look will be unveiled on August 15, Independence Day, Shah Rukh Khan's poster will be revealed on his birthday, November 2. Additionally, Tiger 3's teaser will be attached to the prints of Jawan, when the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer will hit the silver screens on September 7.

Check out the detailed Tiger 3 list of dates here

"15 August - Character teaser. 7 September - Tiger 3 Teaser (Attached with Jawan). 28 September - Trailer 1. 6 October - Song 1. 16 October - Song 2. 25 October - Trailer 2. 2 November -Shah Rukh Khan poster. 7 to 9 November - Promo. 10 November - Grand WW release. Above is a tentative plan," read the tweet.

About Tiger 3

Apart from Salman Khan as Tiger, Tiger 3 will also bring back Katrina Kaif as Tiger’s wife Zoya Humaimi-Rathore, a former ISI agent. Emraan Hashmi will be shedding his loverboy image for Tiger 3. He has been roped in as the antagonist. According to reports, Ashutosh Rana who essayed the character of Colonel Sunil Luthra in Pathaan, will be playing his part in Tiger 3 as well. Ranvir Shorey, Riddhi Dogra, and Vishal Jethwa are also a part of Tiger 3, expected to hit the big screens on November 10.