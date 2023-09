Tiger 3 is the film on which hopes of many Salman Khan fans are resting on. His last few outings including the forgettable Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has given heartache to his supporters who want their hero to be back to his glory days as a box office king. Tiger 3 is one film that can do it for him given how strong the buzz is on the ground for the movie. Fans are waiting for the teaser tomorrow. Bollywood Life had earlier said that some promotional material will come out during this Ganpati period, and it has happened. Here is what fans can expect from the precursor video. Also Read - After Jawan and Gadar 2, Ganapath, Tiger 3 and other Top 9 action films to rule box office in 2023

Tiger 3 title announcement expected by Salman Khan

Fans seem to have forgotten that the official name of Tiger 3 has not been announced as yet. The first one was Ek Tha Tiger and the second wala Tiger Zinda Hai. This one has been Tiger 3 so far. Salman Khan might just reveal the name of the film tomorrow. It will be the official title reveal. Aditya Chopra has high hopes from Tiger 3. As we know, Salman Khan is the OG spy of the YRF Spy Universe. It seems Aditya Chopra decided to build his spy universe after the success of the Tiger films.

Tiger 3 is coming on Diwali 2023

Tiger 3 is coming in the month of November 2023 which is comparatively less crowded than December when we have films like Dunki, Animal, Sam Bahadur and others. Tiger 3 is releasing on 10 November 2023. Earlier, trade expert Akshaye Rathi told us that the on ground hype for Tiger 3 is amazing. He said that fans of Salman Khan deserve a film that does justice to the superstardom of the actor.

Tiger 3 stars Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi and has a cameo by Pathaan aka Shah Rukh Khan. Fans will be delighted to see the two superstars together in the same frame. It seems Pathaan will rescue Tiger from a prison in Pakistan. The makers have splurged Rs 35 crores for the motorbike chase sequence that was shot in Madh Island.