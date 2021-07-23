Tiger 3: The cost of Emraan Hashmi's entry sequence in Salman Khan starrer is more than a budget of a small Bollywood film?

A few weeks ago, we saw taking the internet by storm by flaunting his washboard abs as he is preparing himself for Tiger 3 to battle it out with . While the star and will reprise the role of Tiger and Zoya, Emraan Hashmi will reportedly play the character of a Pakistani ISI agent. While we have always some scene some of heroic entries of the actor in his films including Tiger franchise, this time we will witness a powerfully designed action-packed introductory scene of Emraan Hashmi for the makers are reportedly spending Rs 10 crore. Also Read - Tiger 3: Here’s when Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will resume shooting for the spy thriller [Exclusive]

While Katrina and Salman Khan are currently working together, Emraan Hashmi is soon expected to join them. After wrapping up the Mumbai schedule by mid-August the team will fly to the overseas locations for the remaining shoot. Well, the reports suggest that the Raaz Reboot actor will play a larger-than-life baddie in this mega-budget espionage thriller. Also Read - After Pathan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh to share screen space for THIS biggie? Here's what we know

Directed by , who is known for helming films like , Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, and Fan, the film also features in a key role, who was also seen in the first part of the franchise. The film will be shot at multiple locations. It is produced under the banner of YRF. Reportedly, will also make a special appearance in the film as Pathan, where we will see the crossover of two agent films. The shoot of SRK's Pathan is simultaneously happening along with and .