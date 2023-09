Finally, the much awaited teaser of Tiger 3 is here. Seeing the unprecedented demand on social media from Salman Khan fans, the makers YRF decided to start the promotions from Ganpati 2023 itself. This teaser video is the precursor to the trailer which will come during or post Navratri 2023. Unlike the first two Tiger movies, this one is directed by Maneesh Sharma. In the past, he had helmed movies like Shuddh Desi Romance and Shah Rukh Khan's fan. Salman Khan put up a post on X last evening further increasing the excitement of his huge fandom. As expected, the teaser gives us a glimpse of the awe-inspiring action sequences which are hallmark of Tiger franchise. Also Read - Tiger 3 Teaser: Official title of the Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif action extravaganza to be revealed tomorrow?

Take a look at the official Tiger 3 Teaser/Tiger Ka Message



In the teaser, we can see that Salman Khan aka Avinash Singh Rathore has a special Also Read - Tiger 3: Teaser of Salman Khan film to release with Jawan; Shah Rukh Khan’s poster to be unveiled on THIS date

Salman Khan's Tiger 3 is full of surprises

Tiger 3 is a film made on a giant canvas. We will see Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif fighting terrorists across five to six different countries. The movie has been shot in New Delhi, Turkey, Russia, UAE and other places. When it comes to making a slick spy film, YRF is a maestro. They have proved themselves with films like the Tiger franchise, WAR and Pathaan. Tiger 3 is supposed to be a tale where Tiger/Avinash Singh Rathore fights old enemies of Zoya. Moreover, fans are super kicked for the cameo by Pathaan.

Trending Now

Katrina Kaif's look kept under wraps

After Tiger 3, Katrina Kaif is slated to become the undisputed action queen of Bollywood. It seems Aditya Chopra has advised the actress to lie low for a while as the promotions for Zoya will be huge. She has done a fantastic job in the hand combat scenes, and her role is very meaty. But there are speculations that Zoya and Pathaan will get into some trouble which might set the tone for Tiger Vs Pathaan. Trade experts have told Bollywood Life that the on ground buzz for Tiger 3 is terrific. This time, we have Emraan Hashmi as the dreaded villain of the story.