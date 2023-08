While there has been a lot of buzz surrounding Tiger vs Pathaan, YRF has remained tight-lipped about the project. According to sources, the shooting for this marquee YRF Spy Universe project is scheduled to begin in January 2024, under the direction of Siddharth Anand. Filmmaker Aditya Chopra is reportedly set to introduce a thrilling tease of Tiger vs Pathaan in the upcoming film Tiger 3, where the two giants of Indian cinema, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, will be seen battling it out to save a critical situation. The source revealed, "Aditya Chopra is likely to drop hints about Tiger vs Pathaan in Tiger 3, just as he had teased the collaboration of Salman and SRK in Pathaan." Also Read - Aamir Khan or Shah Rukh Khan: Fatima Sana Shaikh picks her favourite amongst the two Khans

The YRF Spy Universe commenced with the Tiger franchise, which included Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. It was followed by War (2019), starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. The most recent addition to the universe was Pathaan earlier this year. Now, Tiger 3, the latest offering, is all set to hit theaters this Diwali.

Each film in the YRF Spy Universe is expected to leave clues and hints about the next big projects, keeping fans engaged in speculations and discussions about the unfolding saga. "The studio has effectively harnessed the immense fandom of the biggest superstars in Hindi cinema, along with the loyal fan base of YRF films, to market its titles. This strategy is expected to generate disproportionate buzz around every YRF Spy Universe film," stated the source.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra, Tiger 3 is an action-packed thriller featuring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi. It is the fifth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe and serves as a sequel to Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). With such a powerhouse cast and the tantalizing anticipation of Tiger vs Pathaan, fans are eagerly awaiting the grand cinematic experience that 'Tiger 3' promises to deliver.