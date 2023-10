Salman Khan is back as the fearless and charismatic spy Tiger in the much-awaited action thriller Tiger 3. The film, directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films, is the third installment in the successful Tiger franchise, which started with Ek Tha Tiger in 2012 and continued with Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017. The film also stars Katrina Kaif as Zoya, Tiger’s wife and former Pakistani agent, and Emraan Hashmi as the main antagonist. The film is set to release on November 12 on Diwali 2023, and the trailer is just out making fans go gaga. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky's tiff, Isha Malviya, Abhishek's spat – what to expect in first week

But what makes Salman Khan the perfect choice to play Tiger, the role that has become synonymous with his name and persona?

Salman Khan is the pioneer of spy thrillers in Bollywood

Before Ek Tha Tiger, there were hardly any films in this genre that had a mainstream appeal and a mass following. Salman Khan changed that with his portrayal of Tiger, a RAW agent who falls in love with a Pakistani spy and goes rogue to protect her. The film was a blockbuster hit and established Salman Khan as the undisputed king of spy thrillers.

Salman Khan has a loyal fan base that loves him unconditionally

No matter what critics say or how his films perform at the box office, Salman Khan has a huge fan following that supports him through thick and thin. His fans adore him for his charisma, his generosity, his style, and his attitude. They flock to the theatres to watch him on the big screen and cheer for him every time he delivers his trademark dialogues or performs his signature moves.

Salman Khan has a great chemistry with Katrina Kaif

The pair of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif is one of the most popular and successful on-screen couples in Bollywood. They have worked together in several films, such as Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Partner, Yuvvraaj, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Bharat, and now Tiger 3. Their chemistry is sizzling and their romance is convincing. They complement each other’s strengths and bring out the best in each other.

Salman Khan has an impressive physique and a THE look

Salman Khan is known for his fitness and his dedication to maintaining his body. He works out regularly and follows a strict diet. He also experiments with his look and hairstyle for different roles. For Tiger 3, he has reportedly undergone a massive transformation. He looks rugged and handsome as the spy who can take on any challenge.

Salman Khan has a knack for action and stunts

Salman Khan is not just a romantic hero or a comic star. He is also an action hero who can perform breathtaking stunts and fight sequences. He does most of his stunts himself and does not shy away from taking risks. He has done some amazing action scenes in films like Wanted, Dabangg, Kick, Sultan, Race 3, and of course, the Tiger series. He has also trained in martial arts and weapons for his role as Tiger.

Salman Khan has a sense of humour and a witty dialogue delivery

Salman Khan is not just serious and intense as Tiger. He also has a funny side that adds humour and lightness to the film. He cracks jokes, makes fun of himself, and delivers witty one-liners that make the audience laugh. He also has a unique way of saying his dialogues that makes them memorable and catchy.

Salman Khan has a social conscience and a humanitarian spirit

Salman Khan is not just an entertainer but also a philanthropist and a social activist. He runs a non-profit organisation called Being Human Foundation that works for the welfare of underprivileged children, education, health care, etc. He also supports various causes such as environmental protection, animal welfare, women empowerment, etc. He also helps newcomers and aspiring actors in the industry and gives them a platform to showcase their talent.

Salman Khan has a legacy and a brand value

Salman Khan is not just a star but also a legend and an icon. He has been in the industry for over three decades and has given many hits and classics. He has won many awards and accolades for his work. He also has a huge brand value and endorses many products and services. He is one of the most influential and powerful celebrities in India.

Salman Khan has a passion and a vision for Tiger 3

Salman Khan is not just an actor but also creatively involved for Tiger 3. He has been involved in the script, the casting, the direction, and the production of the film. He has also contributed to the marketing of the film. He has a clear vision of what he wants to achieve with Tiger 3 and how he wants to present it to his fans. He has put his heart and soul into the film and has made it his most ambitious project till date.

These are some of the reasons why Salman Khan is the perfect choice to play Tiger in Tiger 3. He has made the character his own and has given it a new dimension and depth. He has also made the franchise one of the most successful and popular in Bollywood history. He has proved that he is not just a superstar but also a super spy who can take on any mission and any enemy.

So, are you excited to watch Salman Khan as Tiger in Tiger 3? Till then, keep following us for more updates on Tiger 3 and other Entertainment news.