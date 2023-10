Tiger 3 is the movie all Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif fans are waiting for. Now, YRF has officially confirmed that the trailer is coming on October 16, 2023. Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif will be back as Tiger/Avinash Singh Rathore and Zoya in the espionage film, which spans across countries. This time, it is part of the YRF Spy Verse, and we will see a cameo from Pathaan aka Shah Rukh Khan. The teaser, which came out during Ganpati festival got a thunderous response. This time, Tiger is being labelled as a traitor, and he has to prove to the nation that he is a patriot. There are some emotional moments with his son as well.

Tiger 3 Trailer: Salman Khan fans on cloud nine

Fans are happy to know that the wait is not a long one. October 16 is just a little more than 10 days away. Aditya Chopra has splurged a lot on Tiger 3. The producer has spent more than Rs 30 crores on the jailbreak sequence in Madh Island. We will see a scene where Pathaan helps Tiger escape from a prison in Pakistan. It is reminiscent of Sholay. This is how fans reacted on the news....

Salman cant give hit without franchise like Sunny Deol — Maitreya (@alliswe40252904) October 4, 2023

The Big Daddy Of Spy Universe ?? — DeviL PaSha ? (@iBeingAli_Pasha) October 4, 2023

Subah subha hi surprise de diya — crazyy soul (@crazyyy__soul) October 4, 2023

Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 look under wraps

Fans have not seen Katrina Kaif at all in the teaser. It seems the actress has done some awesome stunts trained by some top foreign martial artistes. Aditya Chopra knows it is the USP of the film so he has told the actress to lie low. The look of Emraan Hashmi too has not been revealed so far. Some days back, a song was filmed on the lead stars by Bosco Martis in a Mumbai studio. The film is coming on November 10, 2023 in Diwali. We can surely expect fireworks at the box office.