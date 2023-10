Tiger 3 trailer is here, and the fans are excited. Salman Khan once again proved that he is the OG Tiger of the industry, as nobody roars like him on screen; he is the superstar, and his stardom is unbelievable. As the Tiger 3 trailer drops, Salman Khan fans are enthralled to witness the film, which is slated to release on November 12. Make way for the Tigress, Katrina Kaif has indeed upped her game in action and become the true blue-action queen of Bollywood. This time, Zoya is in war mode, and we love it. This time the war is on a personal level, and you can see Salman Khan, aka Tiger, struggling to choose between his dreams and family. Katrina Kaif is as deadly and beautiful as Zoya, as she is the best warrior Tiger has on his mission. Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist is just a delight on screen. Also Read - Tiger 3 trailer: Top 5 reasons why Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi film will be a sure-shot blockbuster

Watch the trailer of Tiger 3 right here.

Ek Tha Tiger was Aditya Chopra's first spy universe, and the third installment of the Tiger 3 trailer will blow your mind as the makers have upped their game to another extent. Salman Khan loves to play Tiger onscreen, and he has indeed come a long way, while Katrina Kaif admitted to pushing herself to the last breath in performing action, and we cannot wait to witness the film this Diwali.

Pathaan to make an entry to get Tiger out of the dilemma in his fight between family and county

Shah Rukh Khan, aka Pathaan, is having a special cameo in Tiger 3, and after hearing the smashing trailer of Tiger 3, fans want to know at what level Pathaan will be able to help his buddy Tiger. Also, it was also reported that Aditya Chopra will introduce Jr. NTR's character from War 2 in Tiger 3. Overall, Tiger 3 has all the elements to make it a blockbuster, and it will be interesting to see if Tiger 3 defeats Pathaan and Jawan at the box office.