Tiger 3 stars Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan in lead roles. The cast and the crew of Tiger 3 are currently basking in the success of their film which is loved by the audience. A scene from Tiger 3 that grabbed a lot of attention is Katrina Kaif's towel fight scene which left everyone stunned. The actress pulled off some tough action portions with absolute ease. Netizens praised her and also showered her with love.

Well, recently Katrina's husband Vicky Kaushal has also praised the scene and shared his reaction when he saw it in the theatres. In an interview with Indianexpress, Vicky spoke his heart out about his wife's fighting scene in Tiger 3 and said that he is scared of his wife after the scene. During the screening of the film, Vicky is inclined towards her and says that he does not want to argue with her from now on as he does not want her to beat him up wearing a towel. He called Katrina incredible with the way she pulled off the scene and also said that he is proud of the hard work she puts in.

Apart from Vicky, even his father Sham Kaushal was impressed with his daughter-in-law's performance in the Tiger 3 film. Well, in Tiger 3 Katrina played the role of an ISI agent named Zoya. Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma and also starred Emraan Hashmi, Revathi, Simran, and Riddhi Dogra in pivotal roles.