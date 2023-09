Salman Khan is gearing up in full swing to return in his fan favorite ‘Tiger’ avatar with his upcoming film Tiger 3. The actor will be seen alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in YRF’s high-octane action thriller film. Slated for a theatrical release this Diwali, the makers of Tiger 3 have reportedly locked the teaser release date of the film. Interestingly, the makers of Tiger Shroff’s upcoming action film franchise Ganapath Part 1 had also announced the same teaser release date for their film. Amid reports of Tiger 3 teaser, the makers of Ganapath have now decided to postpone their teaser to a later date to make way for the Salman Khan-starrer. Also Read - Tiger 3: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to showcase Tiger Ka Message on September 27 on THIS special occasion

Ganapath teaser postponed due to Tiger 3 wave?

Reportedly, the makers of Tiger 3 are keen to launch the teaser of the film this week. YRF head honcho Aditya Chopra has decided to release the teaser of Tiger 3 on his father, filmmaker Yash Chopra's birth anniversary on September 27. While the makers of Tiger Shroff's Ganapath had already locked the same date for their teaser, Tiger Shroff has now decided to postpone the teaser release of his film for his love for Salman Khan.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Tiger Shroff along with Jackky Bhagnani, who is the producer of the film and director Vikas Bahl are contemplating their decision on the teaser release date of their film. The report revealed that Tiger Shroff is aware that Salman Khan has earned the tag of 'Tiger' in the industry due to the love of his fans and thus the makers don't wish to clash with the assets of their film in any way.

The report further added that out of love and respect for Salman Khan, both Jackky and Tiger Shroff wish to change the teaser release date of Ganapath.

About Ganapath

Starring Tiger Shroff in the titular role, the film also features Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan. Ganapath Part 1 is the first installment in a three-part action film franchise. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is slated for a theatrical release on October 20, 2023.

About Tiger 3

Starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles, Tiger 3 marks the third installment in the spy-thriller film after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma and will have a worldwide theatrical release on Diwali 2023.