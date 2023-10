With the success of Gadar 2, Jawan and Pathaan, Bollywood is back to capitalizing on what it does best, mass cinema. The unprecedented box office numbers of Gadar 2 further highlighted how nostalgia can bring in the crowds. The genre of action and drama seems to be the best bet for investors. In the coming year, we have movies like Kantara 2, Pushpa 2, Singham Again coming. Besides, biggies like Kalki 2898 AD, Devara and Salaar will be in two parts. While some people are complaining that Bollywood seems to have stopped making romances or rom-coms, trade could not be happier. The pandemic had been really hard on the Indian economy, and the industry suffered like many others. The year 2023 has been one of true resurrection for Bollywood. Coming to sequels, this is what trade experts feel about this... Also Read - Tiger 3 new poster: Katrina Kaif is fierce and feisty, calls the spy movie her 'most challenging film yet'

Sequels a cost effective proposition for big movies

Of late, we are hearing how producers are shelling out big bucks for Bollywood action movies. Aditya Chopra has reportedly splurged over Rs 35 crores for the jailbreak sequence of Tiger 3. The climax of Singham Again has a separate budget of Rs 25 crores, as per reports. Producer and film business expert, Girish Johar tells us, "I think this has two aspects. All these upcoming movies of 2024 are big spectacle films. There is a lot of investment from all financers and producers. When they already have a big set up, and dates from top stars, it makes a lot of sense to do sequels or films in two parts. They already have a milieu established and it's cost-effective. We see a movie for 3 hours but producers have realized that they can make a movie that is 4 to 4.5 hours. It can be done smartly without much expense."

Producers ensuring return on investment

Johar further says that if the first movie gets a good box office response then value of the sequel automatically goes up. And if by chance, the first film tanks, then producers have already recovered a bit of their money with TV, music, digital rights. "It is a complete win-win situation as they are safeguarded in every way," signs off Johar. Trade expert Amul Mohan also told us, "The brand popularity factor comes into play. When movies like Pushpa, Baahubali were announced, it was clear that they would come in two parts. The success of Kantara has prompted Kantara 2. Mass cinema has always been the strength of Bollywood. It is good to see how people are prioritizing it."

The Sequel Success Formula in Bollywood Revealed

Success of a franchise is the topmost reason. Makers have realized how fans love certain old films and their nostalgia value. When they have managed to get stars for a film, it makes sense to mount a bigger film at a lesser cost. Stars are also more likely to agree to a sequel if first movie is successful. Lastly, it does not need extra marketing or promotion to make news. Sequels are in the news from day one due to loyal fans.

Bollywood is known for producing films that capture the imagination of its audience. It's no secret that when it comes to making sequels, the stakes are even higher. With sequels becoming more and more common in today's film industry, Bollywood has also been at the forefront of producing some of the most popular ones. But what makes a film sequel a super hit with fans and a sure shot box office success? Here are five things:

1. Familiarity Breeds Success

One of the main reasons sequels are a success is because of the familiarity factor. Fans tend to enjoy seeing their favorite characters in a new adventure or chapter, and the familiarity of these characters makes them easier to connect with.

For example, the Dhoom franchise has been a massive success in India. The fan-favorite character of ACP Jai Dixit has been a constant presence in all three films, making it easier for audiences to connect and emotionally invest in his journey as a cop.

2. Star Power

The star power in a sequel often adds to its success. When a successful actor or actress is attached to a movie franchise, it can work wonders in terms of attracting audiences. Many movie franchises often bring back their original cast members, who have a strong following, to grab the attention of the fans.

The Golmaal series, starring Ajay Devgn, has been one of the most successful franchises in Bollywood history. The cast, which includes some of the biggest names in the industry, has played a significant role in the franchise's success.

3. Enhanced Storyline

Sequels have an advantage over their original films as they can delve deeper into the storylines and characters that audiences have grown to love. By expanding on existing narratives, filmmakers can captivate fans by offering fresh perspectives and exciting developments.

One notable example that illustrates this point is the sequel to the blockbuster film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The original film, released in 2001, followed the tumultuous love story set against the backdrop of the partition of India. The sequel Gadar 2, continued the saga, exploring the repercussions of those events in a contemporary setting. By revisiting the characters and exploring their lives in a new era, the sequel delivered a thought-provoking and emotionally-charged narrative.

4. Creative Marketing

Marketing plays a significant role in the success of any film, and sequels are no exception. In fact, sequels often have an advantage over original films when it comes to marketing because they already have an established fan base.

The Baahubali franchise has been one of the most successful movie franchises in Indian cinema history. The filmmakers used creative marketing tactics, such as releasing behind-the-scenes footage, creating interactive games, and launching merchandise, to build excitement amongst fans.

5. Escapism

Movies, in general, provide an escape from reality, and sequels are no exception. Fans go to the theatre to forget their problems and immerse themselves in the world of their favorite characters.

The Housefull franchise is one such series that has been successful in providing an escape for its fans. The films, filled with over-the-top humor and larger-than-life characters, make for a perfect escapist treat for audiences.

In short, any movie sequel has to be as good as, if not better than, the original film. There are no guarantees when it comes to filmmaking, but by ticking off these five boxes, the chances of creating a superhit sequel are significantly higher. By providing recognition and continuity to existing characters and their storylines, Bollywood has given us some of the most successful franchises in Indian cinema history.