For all intents and purposes, Tiger 3 is easily one of the most anticipated upcoming Bollywood movies, not only because it's the third part of the immensely successful Tiger spy franchise, but also because it again unites the much-loved onscreen pair of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, not to mention the other facts likes how both previous installments set new benchmarks with action or how it's one of the few Bollywood franchises, which hasn't dipped in quality courtesy a finely maintained balance between strong writing, astute direction and plenty of big-screen commercial to go hand in hand. So, it did come as quite a surprised when Ali Abbas Zafar, who had helmed the blockbuster Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017, which collected ₹339.16 crore nett, didn't return for Tiger 3.

Why Ali Abbas Zafar isn't directing Tiger 3?

Well, the cat is finally out of the bag as Director Ali Abbas Zafar himself has revealed why he has not returned to the Director's chair to call the shots for the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer, Tiger 3. The hit filmmakers revealed in a conversation with Pinkvilla that producer and YRF head honcho is like an elder brother to him, but unfortunately, when the third part of the Tiger franchise was happening, he has some other engagements that he was already committed to, and hence couldn't bow out from them. Thus, their timelines simply could not match, and contrary to other rumours that's the only reason why he isn't directing the film.

Who's directing Tiger 3?

So, who has taken over the directorial reins of the franchise after Kabir Khan and Ali Abbaz Zafar? It's of fame, also a Yash Raj film. Ali added that he thinks Maneesh will make a very entertaining film and that he's looking forward to it.