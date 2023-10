Tiger 3 is all set to release in Diwali this year, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif fans are eagerly waiting to witness him once again as a Tiger. As the trailer for the film is announced to be released on October 16, the fans are suggesting the superstar not release the film during Diwali Laxmi Puja Day as they feel the audience will not go and watch the movie on Laxmi Puja Day, and hence this will affect the box office numbers. Giving an example of a few big releases that were released on Laxmi Puja Day, the fans are insisting the Tiger 3 star not release the film during Laxmi Puja.

There is a strong debate going on the internet over the release Tiger 3 and that is it should either release on November 10, that is, Friday, or November 13, Monday, claiming that Saturday and Sundays are the bad days for film releases. One user took to his Twitter and sighted an example of Krrish 3 and Housefull 4 that didn't perform well at the box office.

Check out the tweets where fans are insuring Salman Khan not to release Tiger 3 on these days during Diwali 2023.

Saturday/Sunday is the worst date to release the biggest film #Tiger3 as the Main Diwali is on Sunday. @rohan_m01 you can see how Krrish3 & Housefull4 collections were hit on Saturday & Sunday. Release either on 13th Nov or go with the traditional Friday release on 10th Nov. pic.twitter.com/ILJtS6ry2Q — Battalion. (@being_battalion) October 12, 2023

Releasing #Tiger3 on 12th of November on Laxmi Puja day would be The WORST POSSIBLE THING that could happen to Hindi Cinema's Biggest Film @rohan_m01 @yrf @BeingSalmanKhan! 95% of the Moviegoers WON'T WATCH the film on 12th, Consider Releasing It on 13th (the Best) or 10th Nov. pic.twitter.com/TUtx4OKBYz — YOGESH (@i_yogesh22) October 12, 2023

Salman Khan shared the poster of his fierce look, leaving his fans enthralled and making them excited for the trailer that will be released within 3 days and the entertainment news fans are waiting with bathed breath.

Tiger is ready to roar. Fans cannot wait to witness Katrina Kaif in the trailer too.