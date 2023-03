Shah Rukh Khan broke several records with his latest blockbuster Pathaan directed by Siddharth Anand. The most surprising part of the action thriller was the collaboration of two superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. The association of Pathaan and Tiger created mass hysteria for the movie and the audience loved their on-screen camaraderie. Fans showered abundant love on the union of two superstars. The film sparked a spy universe by Aditya Chopra under the banners of Yash Raj Films. Now the two will have a crossover in the next movie of the YRF spy universe and coming up in the pipeline is Tiger 3. SRK is set to shoot his sequence for Salman Khan’s Tiger and the schedule is out. Also Read - Karan Arjun reunion! Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan to come together in Bigg Boss 12's Weekend Ka Vaar to promote Zero

The movie showcased two super-spies SRK and Salman as Pathaan and Tiger respectively who are also great friends in the spy universe. But the makers kept their back story under wraps. In Pathaan informed Pathaan that he is going on a deadly mission and he might need his help. And it is now confirmed that will join Tiger as Pathaan in the third chapter of the Tiger series. Reportedly, SRK will have a week-long adrenaline shoot schedule for Tiger 3. The two will shoot a massive action sequence in Tiger 3 for 7 days.

A trade source informed, the audience can expect the unexpected when Pathaan and Tiger will meet in the next installment of YRF's Spy Universe film Tiger 3. After fans loved SRK and Salman in Pathaan they are curious to know what and director have in their plan for Pathaan and Tiger reunion in Tiger 3. The course confirmed, "SRK is going to shoot for 7 days for Tiger 3 at the end of April in Mumbai and it is going to be an adrenaline-pumping one for the actor."

Extensive plans have been made in order to make it a visual delight for audiences given the fact that it will be 7 days long action sequence shoot. The source adds, “YRF and Maneesh Sharma are not going to leave any stone unturned to make this scene between Pathaan and Tiger a sequence to remember in Indian cinema.” The audience can expect full swagger from SRK and Salman in Tiger 3. As per the source, each film will be different in emotions given the personality of the characters and the story of the three super spies that have been created uniquely.

Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan, as Zoya & Emraan Hashmi as Tiger’s nemesis. It is directed by Maneesh Sharma and is scheduled to release this Diwali.