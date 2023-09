The much awaited first look into the world of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger 3 has been unveiled by Yash Raj Films’. On the occasion of iconic filmmaker Yash Chopra’s birth anniversary, the makers of the film released a special video from the film to give fans a glimpse into the upcoming film in the blockbuster spy-thriller film franchise. Titled ‘Tiger Ka Message’, the video announces Salman’s return as his fan favourite character of Tiger who is back on a life-threatening mission for his country. The video received an overwhelming response from social media users, who hailed the film as a ‘blockbuster loading’. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on Diwali 2023. Also Read - Tiger 3 star Salman Khan rejected these 10 films that helped Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir's careers skyrocket

Tiger Ka Message: Social media reacts to Salman Khan’s special glimpse into the world of Tiger 3

On Tuesday, the makers of Tiger 3 released a special video, ‘Tiger Ka Message’ on social media, where Salman announced his new mission as Tiger for the next instalment in the blockbuster spy-thriller film franchise. While Salman Khan’s return as ex-RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger has been announced, Katrina Kaif’s Zoya avatar has been kept under the wraps for the time being. Also Read - Tiger Ka Message: Salman Khan makes smashing return as Avinash Singh Rathore; expect action extravaganza loaded with emotion [Watch Video]

Soon after the ‘Tiger Ka Message’ video was released, social media users took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the glimpse of Tiger 3. One user wrote, “No one can Beat Salman Khan as an Action King.” Another comment read, “Jab tak Tiger Mara nahi.. Tab tak Tiger Hara nahi" Goosebumps. Everything looks so smoother, cleaner and bigger than previous Spy universe movies. The OG Spy is back.” Check top tweets here: Also Read - Nithya Menen, Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan and more celebs who called out shocking fake news about them

What a BAWAAAL Teaser! This will rewrite the HISTORY at Box Office! JAB tak Tiger Mara Nahi Tab Tak Tiger Haara Nahi?#TigerKaMessage #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/GHZoGPNPzE — Siddharth Mathur (@TheSidMathur) September 27, 2023

"Jab Tak Tiger Mara nahi tabtak Tiger Hara nahi", Speechless man I'm Speechless! This is Next Level, Never Seen Before, Extraordinary Teaser, Unbelievable ? Maneesh sharma has Surpassed all Expectations, #TigerKaMessage is the Best Teaser Ever, #SalmanKhan is Truly the Demigod! pic.twitter.com/EblDZuCaKS — YOGESH (@i_yogesh22) September 27, 2023

#SalmanKhan is all set to give YRF his first 600cr films with #Tiger3 ? BLOCKBUSTER #TigerKaMessage ?? pic.twitter.com/BUdhXpn3a1 — DeviL PaSha ? (@iBeingAli_Pasha) September 27, 2023

100 CRORE Net On OPENING DAY & 1000 CRORE Net LIFETIME is the Current Potential of Indian Theatres, *Not talking about Overseas* and Looks like #SalmanKhan's #Tiger3 will reach Very Very Close to It, I can Guarantee You This!!#TigerKaMessage is the Daddy of all Hindi Teaser ? pic.twitter.com/ITlrw13bTR — YOGESH (@i_yogesh22) September 27, 2023

About Tiger 3

Tiger 3 marks the third film in the Tiger film franchise after Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). The film is part of YRF’s blockbuster spyverse which also includes Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan (2023) and Hrithik Roshan’s War (2019). Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film marks the return of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as Tiger and Zoya, former RAW and ISI agents respectively. Tiger 3 will reportedly star Emraan Hashmi as the lead antagonist.

Tiger Ka Message marks a precursor to the trailer of Tiger 3 and the start of the promotional campaign for the upcoming film.

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan will also appear in special cameos in the film as their characters Pathaan and Kabir respectively from the YRF spyverse.