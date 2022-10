Tiger Shroff is one of the most successful actors of the new generation. He is known as an action star and action in his movies is always something that we get to see in Hollywood movies. A few days ago, in an interaction, Tiger had also revealed that he had auditioned for Spider-Man and was quite close to getting the part. But, it looks like Tiger’s fans, who are waiting to watch him in a Hollywood project, their wait will come to end soon.

According to a report in Free Press Journal, Tiger is in talks for an international project. A source told the portal, “There are definitely some solid talks in the pipeline where we will see Tiger in some International project."

Tiger surely has the good looks, amazing, body, and of course action skills that make him perfect for a Hollywood film. So, let’s hope that soon we get to hear the announcement.

Meanwhile, Tiger has films like Ganapath, , and Screw Dheela lined up. Ganapath, which also stars in the lead role, is slated to release on Christmas this year. However, there are reports that the film might get postponed.

Bade Miya Chote Miyan also stars in the lead role. It will be directed by and will hit the big screens on Christmas next year. When the film was announced it was said that it is a remake of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which starred and in the lead roles. But, recently Ali cleared that his movie has nothing to do with the old movie.

Talking about Screw Dheela, the film, which will be directed bu , will go on the floors next year.