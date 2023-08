Tiger Shroff is undoubtedly India's youngest action superstar and has continued to be in the headlines for several reasons. The superstar, who has been setting benchmarks in the industry with his actions and skills, is on roll with back-to-back massive and large-scale projects in his kitty, and Tiger is ready to transit his commanding screen presence in characters of various genres. At present, Tiger Shroff is working on a number of projects, and will be shooting for several projects that are backed by the top production houses and helmed by some of the most prominent filmmakers.

Ganapath : Part 1

Talking about his future line-up, Tiger Shroff has a big release this year with Pooja Entertainment's Ganapath Part One. The film, backed by Pooja Entertainment, is said to be a futuristic action film where Tiger will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar doing some deadly actions. The film is helmed by Vikas Bahl, and it also pairs Tiger with Kriti Sanon and will release in October this year.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Following the release of Ganapath, Tiger Shroff will again reunite with Pooja Entertainment for the massive budget actioner Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, helmed by filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, presents Tiger Shroff as the lead actor and co-stars Akshay Kumar. The film will release pan-India during Eid next year.

Rambo

Besides this project Tiger was also in discussion with Siddharth Anand for a long time about an action adventure film, Rambo, and Siddharth is planning to kick off the film with Tiger Shroff next year.

Baaghi 4

Following the completion of the aforementioned projects, Tiger will be seen in the fourth installment of his successful franchise, Baaghi 4. The film, bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, is said to be one of the costliest films of the Tiger's career and will be on international standards. The director of the film has not been announced yet, but the film is expected to go on floors later next year.

The filmography of Tiger Shroff and his association with India's leading production houses and directors shows the his demand in the industry and also that he is every filmmaker's top choice. With the massive and promising line up, this will be a complete justice to the stardom of Tiger Shroff and also guarantees that the superstar is going to rule the decade.