Tiger Shroff is the hottest and most stunning bachelor in B'town. The actor turned 33 today on 2nd March and as he celebrates his birthday he receives wishes from his near and dear ones. Among them, one to wish on his birthday is his ex-girlfriend . Tiger Shroff rumoured ex-girlfriend penned a sweet note to wish her late love interest. This cutest wish from the actress for her Tiggy baby is unmissable.

took to her Instagram handle to wish him a happy birthday. She shared an adorable picture of the birthday boy on her Instagram stories. Wishing him she wrote the cutest message “Happy B’day Tiggy”. Seemingly she called her ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff Tiggy. In the picture, The Baaghi actor is seen wearing a tracksuit along with tiger printed fur hat scarf. She also captioned the post “Stay the most beautiful and inspiring you.” Also Read - 9 times birthday boy Tiger Shroff showed us that he is a He-Man in sexy bare essentials

Tiger and Disha have been in an alleged relationship as the two were rumored to be dating for many years. The couple sparked several controversies with their frequent public appearances and holidaying together. The couple was head over heels in love with each other. However, the duo broke up and the real reason of their separation is still unknown. Tiger and Disha have worked together in and Baaghi 3.

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff has next in the pipeline. He will share the screen with in 's directorial. He also has the action thriller Ganapath Part 1 with his first co-star . The film is directed by and is scheduled to release this year

On the other hand, Disha Patani will be seen alongside , , and in Project K. She will also collaborate with national award-winning actor in a movie tentatively titled Suriya 42. The film is directed by Siruthai Siva and is billed to be a 3D periodical drama.